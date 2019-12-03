WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details on Monday's deadly car crash on I-91 south in West Springfield.
Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that the man who died in the crash is 42-year-old Chun Hoi Kwok, a resident of Staten Island, New York.
Police said Kwok veered the car off the left side of the roadway and crashed in the highway median. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
They noted that two lanes were closed off for about two hours.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
