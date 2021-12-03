NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting this week in Northampton.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 39-year-old Joseph Fillio of Pittsfield died after being shot at the Randolph Place apartments late Wednesday night.

Northampton Police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. and found Fillio on the floor, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Suspect arraigned in connection with deadly Northampton shooting NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The suspect in a murder in Northampton faced a judge Thursday afternoon.

Investigators arrested 32-year-old Steven Malloy, whose address is listed as homeless, on a murder charge. He was arraigned Thursday in Northampton District Court and is being held without bail.

Wednesday's homicide was the first homicide in Hampshire County this year.

The case remains under investigation.