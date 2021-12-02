PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Officials have identified the victim in Tuesday's deadly pedestrian crash in Palmer.
According to the Hampden District Attorney's Office, 74-year-old Joseph Labroad was killed after being struck by a car on North Main Street just before 1 p.m.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the car involved in the incident, 33-year-old Nicole Matanes, appeared in Palmer District Court Wednesday.
She is facing numerous charges including OUI and motor vehicle homicide.
According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, Matanes left the scene of the accident. Police told Western Mass News she was found a short time later.
She is also charged with speeding, residents near that street told Western Mass News that is an ongoing issue with too many cars failing to slow down on North Main Street.
Matanes' dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9.
