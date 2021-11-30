SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of this weekend's deadly shooting on West Alvord Street in Springfield.
Investigators said 22-year-old Charleen Figueroa was found unresponsive inside her car at 3 a.m. on Sunday, which appeared to have crashed on East Alvord Street.
Figueroa died on scene.
Another victim, a man, was found on the street and taken to the hospital. His name and condition are unknown at this time.
The incident is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department and Hampden County D.A.'s office.
