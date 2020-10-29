SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northwestern District Attorney's office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night crash in South Hadley.
They said 48-year-old Rachel Kimball of Chicopee died in the two-car crash on New Ludlow Road.
Police responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. Tuesday and shut down the road during their investigation.
The driver of the second vehicle remained on-scene and was cooperating.
No charges or citations have been issued.
State and local police are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.