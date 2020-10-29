SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northwestern District Attorney's office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night crash in South Hadley.

They said 48-year-old Rachel Kimball of Chicopee died in the two-car crash on New Ludlow Road.

Police responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. Tuesday and shut down the road during their investigation.

The driver of the second vehicle remained on-scene and was cooperating.

No charges or citations have been issued.

State and local police are investigating.

