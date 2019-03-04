SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a weekend shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Stebbins Street on Saturday night.

Officers arrived and found a 37 year old man dead at the scene.

The Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that the victim has been identified as Eric Daniels of Springfield.

The case remains under investigation.  

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.