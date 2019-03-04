SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a weekend shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Stebbins Street on Saturday night.
Officers arrived and found a 37 year old man dead at the scene.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that the victim has been identified as Eric Daniels of Springfield.
The case remains under investigation.
