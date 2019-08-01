SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday in Springfield.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that Springfield Police responded to the area of Wilbraham Road and Benton Street around 12 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old William Fernandez-Martinez of Springfield on the sidewalk and unresponsive.
Fernandez-Martinez was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The D.A.'s office added that the investigation remains active and ongoing.
