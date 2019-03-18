SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Springfield.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hamdpen County District Attorney's office, said that Springfield Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 294 Oakland Street on Sunday afternoon.
"First responders administered emergency medical procedures until he could be transported to Baystate Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased," Leydon explained.
That victim has been identified as 25-year-old Jordan Rodriguez of Springfield.
The case remains under investigation.
