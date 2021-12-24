SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden District Attorney's office has identified the victim of Monday's deadly shooting on Mill Street.
Authorities said 23-year-old Nathan Davila passed away after being shot right across the street from a funeral home around 1 p.m. Monday.
On Wednesday, 41-year-old Sean Alexander of Springfield turned himself into police after they put out a warrant for his arrest. His original charge of firearm armed assault to murder and more firearms carrying charges have now been upgraded.
Alexander is now facing murder charges. He was arraigned Thursday in Springfield District Court and is being held without bail. His next court date is set for January 21, 2022.
