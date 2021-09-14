SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly weekend shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to Vermont Street shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday for a report of a ShotSpotter activation.

Officers arrived and found an adult female suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she later died.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's office, said that the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Kiara Torres of Springfield

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the D.A.'s murder unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police via 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.