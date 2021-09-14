SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly weekend shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to Vermont Street shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday for a report of a ShotSpotter activation.
Officers arrived and found an adult female suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she later died.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One woman is dead after a shooting in Springfield Saturday afternoon.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's office, said that the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Kiara Torres of Springfield
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the D.A.'s murder unit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police via 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.