SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a Springfield shooting.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that 28-year-old Johnathan Rodriguez of Springfield died following a shooting Wednesday on Longhill Street.
Around 12 p.m. yesterday, Springfield Police were called to the area of 37 Longhill Street for a reported gunshot victim.
Officers arrived and found Rodriguez. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the D.A.'s murder unit.
