SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting late last week in Springfield.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Police were called to a ShotSpotter activation on Oakland Street.
Officers arrived and found a woman who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died a short time later.
On Monday, the D.A.'s office identified that victim as 37-year-old Tamara Clark of Springfield.
The investigation remains active and ongoing by members of the Springfield Police Homicide Unit and the D.A.'s Murder Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.