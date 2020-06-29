SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting late last week in Springfield.

The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Police were called to a ShotSpotter activation on Oakland Street.

Officers arrived and found a woman who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.  She was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died a short time later.

On Monday, the D.A.'s office identified that victim as 37-year-old Tamara Clark of Springfield.

The investigation remains active and ongoing by members of the Springfield Police Homicide Unit and the D.A.'s Murder Unit.

