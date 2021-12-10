HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting this week in Holyoke.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's office, said that Holyoke police officers were called to the 100 block of Sargeant Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found Damian Alicea-Diaz, 20, of Holyoke inside an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Alicea-Diaz was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The investigation continues by Holyoke Police, the D.A.'s murder unit, and Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office.
