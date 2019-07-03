HARTFORD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - A new development following the crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
A lawsuit has now been formally filed against Westfield Transport and the driver behind the wheel, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy.
A victim from western Mass, who was hurt in the crash, is holding both Zhukovskyy and his previous employer responsible for his injuries.
Western Mass News sat down with Attorney John Haymond and we looked through the complaint that was filed late last night.
He says he is expecting the case to go to trial within the next two years and that his client, who survived the crash, is now facing staggering medical costs.
"We entered the case in Superior Court in Springfield," Attorney Haymond tells us.
Though the trailer crash that killed seven motorcyclists last month happened in New Hampshire, Attorney John Haymond has filed the lawsuit against West Springfield driver Volodymyr Zhukovkskyy and Westfield Transport in Massachusetts.
"The parties that we represent are all located in Massachusetts. The defendants are all located in Massachusetts," says Haymond.
Haymond says the best way to get justice for the injured Dalton native Joshua Morin is to try the case before a jury of his client's true peers.
"We think that a jury in Massachusetts is going to be more empathetic to the situation," stated Haymond.
The same peers he expects will judge Zhukovskyy's troubled driving history harshly.
"I think they’re going to come down hard on the defendants in this case," said Haymond.
According to the complaint, Morin suffered compound fractures, road rash, and other injuries requiring surgery, medical expenses totaling nearly half a million dollars, but, as to the dollar amount Haymond is seeking in the case, that's still to be determined.
"You can’t truly determine that figure until you know the long-term effects of that injury. We don’t know how this is going to impact his life," says Haymond.
Also listed as a client on the case is Morin's wife, Joyann.
"Loss of services from the spouse, loss of assistance from the spouse, loss of society," continued Haymond.
Haymond expects the paperwork to be served and land in the hands of Westfield Transport and Zhukovskyy's lawyers within the next day, but he says he's not stopping there.
"Beyond any question of a doubt, there will be a claim against the RMV. I’m not certain at this point in time whether the Connecticut DMV is at fault. We would amend this complaint, we will amend the complaint. It’s not a question of if," added Haymond.
Haymond says no other survivors of the crash or families of those lost have reached out to him yet, but he says he is willing to assist them as best he can if they were to step forward seeking help.
Zhukovskyy remains behind bars in New Hampshire.
