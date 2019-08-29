SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new information in the investigation into a murder earlier this week in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a juvenile has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that took place Tuesday near the intersection of Fisk and Abbe Avenues in Springfield's North End.
Police responded to that area around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a disturbance.
When they arrived, they found the victim, 55-year-old Heriberto Hernandez of Springfield, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Hernandez was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.
Due to that suspect's age, the name of or any other information about the suspect will not be released at this time. However, the juvenile will be charged with murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and armed robbery.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that the case remains under investigation by their office's murder unit, along with the Springfield Police Department's homicide unit.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we'll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.