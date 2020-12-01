SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that Springfield Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Keith Street around 8:25 p.m. Friday.
Officers also learned that two people had been injured in a shooting.
Leydon added that 28-year-old Justin Rivera of Springfield was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Medical Center, where he later died.
The other victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the D.A.'s Murder Unit.
