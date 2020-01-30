SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Police were called to the area of the 300 block of Union Street in Springfield around 9:20 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived and found two gunshot victims, who were taken to Baystate Medical Center.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that one of the two adult male victims died from his injuries. 

On Thursday, the Hampden County District Attorney's office identified that victim as 33-year-old Seth Owens of Springfield

The second victim, Walsh added, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the Hampden County District Attorney's murder unit.

