SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A murder investigation continues to develop in Springfield.
Police remain on the scene at 37 Francis Street where they said a man, who was identified by the Hampden District Attorney's office as 38-year-old Timothy Redmond of Springfield, was shot multiple times late Wednesday night and later died.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police said Redmond was found in the doorway of the home on Francis Street after officers responded to a shots fired call around 11:30 p.m.
Redmond was pronounced dead in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
Thursday afternoon, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said there was a significant marijuana growing operation inside the home where Redmond was shot, and a pitbull was also killed.
A neighbor who lives on Francis Street described to Western Mass News the moment when he started to hear gunshots.
"Well, at 11:30 last night, I heard a series of gunshots, anywhere between three and a half a dozen," said Michael Smith.
Smith lives down the street from 37 Francis. He told Western Mass News he saw something unsettling after hearing the gun shots.
"I look out my window, I see a person moving from the brick house to an idling car pretty quickly. The car then takes off and takes a right down Connecticut Street," Smith explained.
Smith said he didn't know the person who lived in the house and didn't see a lot of activity around the home.
"They've never been a problem," Smith added.
For hours after the initial call, evidence crews worked the scene. At one point, crews chipped away at the front door, which was stained with blood.
They also dug through the front yard littered with evidence tags, gathering all they can to crack the city's second homicide case of 2019.
This ongoing murder investigation is being conducted by members of the Springfield Police Department's Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney's office.
