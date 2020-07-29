SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the man killed in an incident in Springfield on Saturday night.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that the victim was 41-year-old Jayson Moriarty of Springfield.
Springfield Police said that they responded to Worthington Street around 11 p.m. Saturday and found evidence of gunfire.
A short time later, a car crashed on I-91 north near Exit 9.
Investigators said the victim had been ejected from the car and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
Moriarty was pronounced dead on scene.
The incident is still under investigation by Springfield Police and the D.A.'s office.
