HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released the identity of a homicide victim in Holyoke.

The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Holyoke Police were called to the area of Appleton, High, and Maple Streets after hearing what they believed to be gunfire.

Soon after, a 911 call came in reporting a gunshot victim at 285 Maple Street.

Officers arrived on-scene and found 31-year-old Andrew Musgrave of Amherst suffering from a gunshot wound.

Musgrave was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by Holyoke Police and State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.