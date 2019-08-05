HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released the identity of a homicide victim in Holyoke.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Holyoke Police were called to the area of Appleton, High, and Maple Streets after hearing what they believed to be gunfire.
Soon after, a 911 call came in reporting a gunshot victim at 285 Maple Street.
Officers arrived on-scene and found 31-year-old Andrew Musgrave of Amherst suffering from a gunshot wound.
Musgrave was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The incident remains under investigation by Holyoke Police and State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office.
