CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over the last few months, Western Mass News has reported on several viral social media posts where a person claimed he or she, and their families, were followed in public places.
Those posts often include the phrase human trafficking, but advocates said the process of forcing another person into sexual servitude involves a lot more than a kidnapping.
"Let me just say this...I don't really hear too many stories of someone being snatched or chained up," said Audrey Morrissey.
Morrissey knows what human trafficking typically looks like. Before she became a victim advocate with My Life, My Choice, she was a victim of human trafficking herself.
"Human trafficking is real. It's real in Massachusetts." Morrissey added.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were 36 cases of human trafficking reported in Massachusetts in the first half of 2018. No data is available for the second half.
However, over the last five years, the number of human trafficking cases reported in the Bay State has been more than 50 consistently.
"There are so many different tactics that pimps will use to recruit young people. Most importantly, really targeting in and finding out what their vulnerabilities are," Morrissey explained.
Contrary to the recent viral social media posts, Morrissey said most human traffickers establish a rapport with their victims. She said by the time they're exploited, most victims have come to view their captor as an ally.
"I will say seduction is the most powerful tactic. To get someone to fall in love with you and then to say 'Listen, I've been looking out for you, you know, I've been taking care of you. You know, if you could do this for me just once,'" Morrissey said.
As Morrissey recalled in one recent case near Boston, a new relationship turned exploitative fast.
"It was one of those approaches of 'these clothes that I brought you, let's take some pictures. I'll have some people come in and do your makeup.'" She didn't really realize that those photos were taken to be posted online," Morrissey added.
The NHTH said the top venues for human trafficking in Massachusetts in 2018 were illegal massage operations, hotel-based operations, and escort services.
One case a few years ago was busted at a Chicopee hotel
"Our detectives had realized that a female had been brought up from the Carolinas by another couple here to Chicopee against her will," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
Wilk said Chicopee Police worked with other law enforcement agencies to investigate the case, which led to arrests.
"It's tough when someone is brought from where they live to a strange place and are forced to do things they don't want to do," Wilk added.
Whether the cases are from out-of-state or local, both Morrissey and Wilk said many traffickers begin the seduction online and will say anything to keep it a secret.
"Facebook, you have Messenger, you have Snapchat, you have Instagram with instant message...all these platforms have a messaging system built into them," Wilk said.
Morrissey added, "'Your parents don't need to know. They probably wouldn't let you see me anyway.'"
"'I wouldn't be as mean as your parents, I won't do those things to you'," Wilk said.
"[What can parents look out for if they are starting to get suspicious?] Some of the red flags is the child running away from home? Is the child missing a lot of school? Does the child have expensive items that you can't afford to provide for the child?" Morrissey said.
More importantly than monitoring what your child has is who they interact with online and in person.
As Morrissey said, the devil you know isn't always safer than the devil you don't.
"A lot of times, the pimp isn't a stranger. A lot of times, the pimp is someone who lives right in the neighborhood. Sometimes the pimp is the guy that you think is her boyfriend that the parents let in and out of their home," Morrissey said.
