SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two of the victims injured in Friday’s crash in Randolph, NH are from western Massachusetts and as Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy waived his court appearance today, many family members of victims and survivors were there, hoping to learn more as they continue to recover.
These past four days have been incredibly difficult both physically and emotionally for the victims loved ones and the survivors.
Today, we are hearing more from people who knew the seven who tragically lost their lives or were riding right there alongside them.
“The intention was to be part of this hearing as part of their healing process," said Merrimack County, NH Sheriff Scott Hilliard.
Family and friends of those who were killed in Friday's crash involving riders from the Marine Jarheads Motorcycle Club packed a New Hampshire courtroom on Tuesday, looking for answers as they continue to grapple with the loss of their loved ones.
Also continuing to heal, those who survived the horrific accident.
“Many of them are traumatized. They were at the scene, they were involved in the accident," Hilliard added.
Manny Ribeiro is one of those riders. He was riding by Albert Mazza, the motorcycle club's president, when police said a truck driven by 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy came plowing through the group.
"It was extremely horrific. I put the belt around his leg to try and stop the bleeding or at least slow it down. I had some passerby hold the belt while I went and tried to find more bodies," Ribeiro said.
Albert Mazza, Michael Ferazzi - a former Plymouth, MA police officer - Joanne and Edward Corr, Desma Oakes, Aaron Perry, and Daniel Pereira were killed in the accident.
Steven Lewis from Brimfield and Joshua Morin from Dalton were taken to the hospital.
Western Mass News spoke to Lewis’ wife Monday night.
"My husband’s doing okay physically. Emotionally, that is a different story. It’s going to take a long time for this healing process as well as myself and the rest of the family," said Cecile Lewis.
One thing the survivors and victim's loved ones could not stress enough is to be mindful of motorcyclists and aware out on the roads.
Again, many of the survivors and their family members said that while they may be doing okay physically, it's going to take some time for them to heal mentally and emotionally.
