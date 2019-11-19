ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emotional words were spoken from the family of Leominster mother of Kelsey Clifford, who police said was murdered by 23-year-old Keith Hamel.
Hamel appeared in Orange District Court late this afternoon officially charged in the case.
Western Mass News has more on the case after speaking with investigators and the victim's family, including her mother and uncle, Brian Campbell.
"I want to look into his eyes and see if he has a soul, because how can you do that to somebody?" Kelsey's mother asked.
26-year-old Kelsey Clifford's body was found in the early morning hours of November 11th in front of the Athol wastewater treatment facility.
This afternoon, Keith Hamel was charged with her murder.
Police said witnesses reported seeing the two together around 1:30 a.m. on November 11th.
Around 7 a.m. police received reports of a body in front of the wastewater treatment facility.
Investigators said Hamel was linked to the case after they found a sweatshirt between where Kelsey's body was found and Hamel’s home.
It had her blood on it and his DNA.
The medical examiner reports Kelsey's body had multiple signs of blunt force trauma, but investigators would not comment on what kind of weapon was used.
When asked about the relationship between Kelsey and Keith, Hamel's defense attorney described them as acquaintances but not friends.
"We made a personal commitment to her family and her four-year-old son, Jaden, that we will be there moving forward. and we committed to the family today that he will know what a wonderful mother Kelsey was," Campbell explained.
Hamel’s attorney said this is a minimal report with minimal facts and they will be hiring an investigator to do an investigation.
Hamel is being held without bail and is scheduled to be back in court on February 14th.
