SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield family is asking for the public’s help after one of their daughters was the victim of a hit and run.
It’s a call that no parents want to receive.
The Diaby’s said their 14-year-old daughter was hit by a car and although some stopped to help her, the person who hit her left the scene.
The parents now hoping that the driver comes forward.
Just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Fatou and Moustapha Diaby said their son and daughter were on their way home from Marshalls' on Boston Road.
As the two were crossing the street, their daughter was hit by a car.
“When I came I was expecting to find the driver here, but I was shocked to see that he took off. He just took off and that’s the part that bothered me," Moustapha said.
But several people witnessed the crash, and told the parents….
"When he hit her he turned, made a quick right, and turned right down our street. So our door camera was able to see him flying but we couldn’t see the model or the color but they left a good piece of their bumper," Fatou explained.
But even though the driver didn’t stop some of those who saw what happened jumped in to help.
"We had a good Samaritan who pulled over and help my daughter and there was another who lady who was right in front of the one that hit my daughter, so she tried to follow up and see if she can catch them but they were flying so fast to the point she changed her mind and stayed," Fatou said.
The Diaby's said their daughter has no broken bones and is now recovering at home with several bruises.
“We want to thank both of them, they saved our daughter’s life," Moustapha noted.
This as Springfield Police work to find the driver.
A spokesperson for the department, Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News they’re looking for a gray car, possibly a Nissan.
The parents told Western Mass News just how thankful they are for the good Samaritans who jumped in to help.
“There are no words to express my gratitude and I think him very much and God bless him for what he did for my daughter. And the other lady I hope I can find her, a nice lady driving a white car, but I know she was already gone but she was very very helpful and I thank her very much for what she did," Fatou said.
And to the driver…
"Please turn yourself in. You don’t hit a human being and run away. We know accidents can happen, but staying here and showing her compassion ‘i know you’re hurt but I’m here to help you’ is going to make us feel much better," Fatou noted.
This hit and run remain under investigation but Springfield Police have asked that anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.