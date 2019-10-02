SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officers responded to a stabbing incident on Belmont Avenue in Springfield.
Police were called to the scene at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, they found a female who was stabbed by a female suspect. The victim was suffering minor injuries.
Springfield Public Information Officer, Ryan Walsh confirmed that a man and woman approached a female acquaintance and started a fight.
The Springfield Detective Unit is currently investigating the incident.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
