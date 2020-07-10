SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has announced a victim-survivor of clergy sexual abuse is now the interim chair of their Review Board.
The announcement was made by the diocese on Friday.
James Stankiewicz is a retired educator who went before the Review Board back in 1993 'to be heard as a victim-survivor of clergy sexual abuse.'
The RC Diocese of Springfield also reports he's been a part of the Review Board for more than a decade.
"Since 2005, Stankiewicz has served on the diocesan Review Board with a strong commitment to providing support and healing for survivors. Stankiewicz also serves as a member of the Independent Task Force on the Response to Sexual Abuse within the Diocese of Springfield," notes representative of the Springfield Diocese, Mark Dupont.
Stankiewicz tells us he is looking forward to the future work ahead.
“I am looking forward to continuing the important work of the Review Board as the newly formed task force works toward improving diocesan response to dealing with clergy abuse. It is especially important to hear from and respond to survivors of abuse in a timely manner and I encourage survivors to contact Jeffrey Trant at the Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance.”
The Independent Task Force on the Response to Sexual Abuse within the Springfield Diocese is reviewing the report released last month by retired Superior Court Judge Peter Velis.
[READ MORE: Investigation: sexual abuse allegations against Bishop Weldon 'credible']
The goal of the board is to develop a plan with 'specific' steps for improvement.
The former chair of the Review Board, John Hale, resigned, Dupont confirmed with Western Mass News Friday.
Hale had held the position since 2018.
