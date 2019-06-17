Victim taken to the hospital after being shot on Cabot St. in Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on Cabot Street Monday evening.
Lt. Albert of the Holyoke Police Department tells us that they received a call around 5:20 p.m. from Baystate Medical Center that a victim with a gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital for treatment.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that a motor vehicle with several people inside was driving down Cabot Street near South Canal Street when someone opened fire at their vehicle.
One person had been shot in the shoulder, and the vehicle sped away from the scene, heading over the bridge and into Chicopee.
Thankfully, the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Lt. Albert says that this was not a random act.
Since there were multiple occupants inside the vehicle, it is unclear if the person that was shot was the intended target.
There is no threat to the public.
Holyoke Police are asking any witnesses to come forward with any information, pictures or videos they may have pertaining to the incident.
Anyone with such information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau at 413-322-6940.
