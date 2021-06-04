WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A police officer drowned while trying to save a teenager swimming in a pond Friday. The 38-year-old officer and 14-year-old boy were pronounced dead in the hospital.

The brother of the 14-year-old told Western Mass News he was trying to swim across the water, but in the middle of the pond, he started to go under. He said the officer who tried to save his brother died a hero.

“I’m not that good of a swimmer but he’s my little brother I wanted to try to save his life,” Joseph Guy said.

A Worcester police officer made the ultimate sacrifice, losing his life in the line of duty while trying to save a drowning teenager in Green Hill Park.

“The Worcester Police Department has lost a brother friend and a partner. The city of Worcester has lost a hero,” Worcester Police Chief Steven Sargeant said.

38-year-old Emmanuel Familia, a five-year veteran in the department drowned while trying to save a 14-year-old boy who was struggling in the middle of the pond.

“That police officer, I saw him, he got in there with his belt and everything, he was trying to save my brother’s life. He died a hero,” Guy said.

Police were called to the scene just after 1:30 on Friday afternoon and saved two swimmers in the water. Officer Familia and the 14-year-old victim were recovered by a dive team over an hour later.

His name has yet to be released by Police, but Joseph Guy told Western Mass News the victim is his little brother, Troy Love.

“I didn’t think it was deep we're from Virginia, we’re used to swimming in lakes all the time but when we were under in the water it feels like there’s a swirl thing that pulls you under and you can’t come back up,” Guy said.

Only in the state for a family trip, Love leaves behind four siblings and his mother. His brother said he will be remembered for his infectious happiness.

“He always like to do fun stuff he was a good kid he didn’t deserve to die like that,” Guy said.

Officer Familia leaves behind his wife and two children. A procession is being held tomorrow from Worcester to Westfield.