SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Stewart Weldon, the Springfield man accused of murdering three women and hiding their bodies on his property, appeared before a judge in a virtual hearing this morning.
Now the brother of one of the alleged victims spoke out on the length of time it has taken for the courts to try this case.
The court acknowledged the length of time this case has taken, but one of the victim's brothers said he waited far too long for closure.
"Mr. Weldon would you state your full name please?" said Judge John Ferrara.
"Stewart Weldon," Weldon said.
"Good morning Mr. Weldon," Ferrara said.
"Good morning judge," Weldon said.
Weldon calmly answered the judge during his video conference hearing Friday morning.
This is the latest court appearance in a case Western Mass News has been following for almost three years.
Weldon was arrested in 2018 and charged with 52 counts. Among the most serious are the kidnapping and murdering of three women along with rape charges. He pleaded not guilty to all the counts.
During the hearing, the judge asked about Weldon’s ability to stand trial.
"Is there anything in those reports that would suggest that Mr. Weldon would not be competent for trial?" Ferrara asked.
"No, your honor," said Weldon's lawyer, Brian Murphy.
The lawyers on both sides discussed an October trial date.
Although the judge acknowledged the pandemic’s role in slowing the court system, he ordered a June 28 status update rather than setting the October trial date right then and there.
"This is an important case. It’s an older case, and I do want to get it tried," Ferrara said.
“We've waited, we've been waiting to try to get some closure," said victim Ernestine Ryans' brother, Anthony Ryans.
For Ryans, October is a long time to wait to get justice for his sister, Ernestine. Her body was one of three found on Weldon’s property.
"I would hope going forward there's something done to try to expedite the process because it's grueling for the families," Ryans said.
The judge scheduled another hearing on June 28 to reassess the case's status and whether or not to set an October trial date.
