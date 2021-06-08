CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on I-391 in Chicopee that claimed the lives of two drivers Tuesday night.
According to police, troopers responded to a serious crash on I-391 Southbound in the area of Exit 3 at around 7:30 p.m.
Preliminary investigation suggests that a 2001 Acura MDX and a 2010 Kia Soul were driving in the center lane. Both vehicles entered the left lane and passed a third vehicle that was in the middle lane. The drivers of both cars then moved back into the center lane once passing the vehicle.
The investigation suggests the operator of the Kia attempted to transition back to the left lane, lost control of the vehicle and collided with the Acura. Both vehicles slid off the edge of the roadway and into a heavily wooded tree line.
The Acura collided with at least two trees while the Kia rotated and also struck a tree. Both drivers were determined to be deceased on scene.
The driver of the Acura has been identified as 20-year-old Tiana M. Vega from Springfield and the driver of the Kia Soul has been identified as 28-year-old John M. Burkott of Springfield.
The investigation into the facts and circumstances of the crash is ongoing and being conducted by the State Police- Springfield Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County and the Hampden County District Attorney's Office.
All southbound lanes between Exits 3 and 4 were temporarily closed but have since reopened.
