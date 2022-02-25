ATHOL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people killed in a head-on crash in Athol have been identified.
Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 67-year-old Thomas Prescott of Leominster was traveling east on Route 2, returning from a family gathering in Vermont, around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit head-on by a car traveling west, driven by 46-year-old Eric Shaw of Maynard.
Prescott was pronounced dead at the scene, while Shaw died later at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.