SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly a year ago to the day, a Springfield mother's son was shot and killed in Holyoke.
Just a few days ago, she got that justice as the Hampden County D.A.'s Office announced an arrest made in connection to the murder of Raequese Wright.
Law enforcement arrested Jose Gonzalez-Diaz on January 12, a year and one day after they say he shot and killed Wright on Sargeant Street in Holyoke.
Raequese’s mother, Celeste, said she feels relief for the first time in a year.
Around a year ago, Celeste stood in front of candles in the shape of her son’s initials, mourning his death.
The 21-year-old Springfield man was shot and killed in Holyoke last year and like any other family affected by gun violence...
"I did see some, some dark days," Celeste said.
But earlier this week, Celeste received a phone call that some of those families never receive.
"All I could say was, 'Thank you, Jesus,'" she said.
The Hampden County D.A. announced the arrest of Gonzalez-Diaz, charged in Raequese’s murder.
"I prayed from the first day that I would get some, type of, peace someday. Did I think it would be a year later? No," she noted.
Celeste told Western Mass News she is grateful to the Holyoke Police Department, detectives, the D.A., and Mass. State Police, who she said never gave up on getting justice.
"They worked so diligently," she said.
Celeste acknowledges that her music-loving son made bad choices, and she said the culture of gun violence has become all too pervasive among young people.
"In this day and time, that’s the common denominator. 'Let me just shoot you to death,' and it’s not fair," she added/
She even understands what the charges will do to the suspect in her son’s murder.
"I send my prayers to his family because it’s going to tear his family apart," she said.
Her message to families now is to reach out before gun violence claims another son.
"Change, make a difference, [and] help someone else. Help them turn their life around," she said. "It is giving us a little bit of relief to know that he’s not going to be able to hurt anybody else."
The Hampden County D.A. said the case is ongoing, and according to officials, this arrest is the culmination of a year-long investigation.
