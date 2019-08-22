LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are dead following a crash Thursday in Longmeadow.
According to Hampden County District Attorney spokesperson Jim Leydon, around 11:00 a.m., Enfield Police began pursuing a pickup truck on Rt. 5 in Enfield.
The operator of the truck, who was later identified as 47-year-old David Cersosimo of Rocky Hill, CT, failed to pull his vehicle over after hearing the police sirens, and had side swiped another vehicle.
After slowing down briefly, the pickup truck took off again from Connecticut into Longmeadow.
Enfield Police confirmed to Western Mass News they tried to stop the driver of the pickup truck.
The pursuit culminated on Rt. 5 in Longmeadow at the Connecticut border near Booth Road and Longmeadow Street, when the truck Cersosimo was operating collided with an Enfield postal vehicle, which was being driven by 59-year-old Daniel Nacin of Enfield, CT.
The force of the crash caused debris to scatter all over the road and prompting a large police perimeter to be marked off.
Both Nacin and Cersosimo were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where they were pronounced deceased.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with a man who said he spoke with the mailman, later identified as Dan Nacin, right before the crash.
"Sad to say that the man, the mailman that was involved in the incident, was our mailman today. He was not our regular mailman, so we asked him 'Hey, where is his...I forget his name...where is our regular guy?' He said he was just filling in and then about 45 seconds later, you just hear this huge smash. Instinctively, you know it was a terrible car crash," said Jack Yacteen, who works at a nearby business.
Yacteen said after he heard the loud crash, he quickly ran to the scene and couldn’t believe what he saw.
"Having a little side conversation with someone and them laying on the pavement. I am a little shook up, I guess," Yacteen added.
Maureen Marion of the Enfield Post Office tells us that Nacin was a forty-year employee of the postal service.
Members of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section were also called in to investigate.
Police anticipate this to be a lengthy investigation.
This is a joint investigation between Enfield Police, Longmeadow Police, and troopers assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.