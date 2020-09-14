GREENFIELD, MA (WBZ/CNN/WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a wake-up call to remember for one guy in Franklin County this weekend.
Matt Bete was enjoying a little poolside nap when, as you can see, that's a bear walking up.
The gate was left open, so it seems the bear thought it was the perfect time to see if the water was too hot, too cold, or just right.
The bear then walks over to Matt, sniffs around a little - no snacks it seems – then starts smelling Matt's foot and nudges him awake.
Clearly, Matt was ‘beary’ surprised to see who'd interrupted his snooze.
It seems the bear was shocked too and he took off.
Matt grabbed his phone because, well, this is something most people would want to catch on camera.
You can then see the bear slowly walks back towards Matt for one more quick peek before he runs off for good.
