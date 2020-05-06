BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Pops Orchestra has released a musical tribute to health care workers, first responders, supermarket clerks and other critical personnel on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The performance of “Summon the Heroes” released Tuesday was composed by John Williams for the 1996 Olympic Games and includes an introduction from conductor Keith Lockhart, as well Williams himself, recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles.
The virtual performance includes 78 musicians playing from their living rooms, kitchens, basements and bedrooms.
A recording engineer and a video engineer edited the piece from their homes.
Williams compared workers on the front lines of the pandemic to the athletes for whom the piece was composed.
“Like our wonderful athletes, they are performing Olympic feats of their own, tending to our health and wellbeing, and by doing so lifting all our spirits through the care and compassion they show the world each and every day," he said in a statement released by the Pops.
