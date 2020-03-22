FEEDING HILLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many birthday parties have been put on hold.
However, some in one local community got creative when it came to celebrating one birthday.
Gianna Battista of Feeding Hills turns 10 years old on Monday.
Her birthday party got cancelled due to social distancing, so some of her friends and classmates had a surprise birthday car parade and drove by her house Sunday afternoon.
Her teachers even joined in!
They honked horns, made signs, and yelled "Happy Birthday" as they drove by.
We're also told Gianna's friends dropped off balloons and a gift certificate to local ice cream shop.
