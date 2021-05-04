SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have video you don’t want to miss out of Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers on dangerous driving in the city after receiving dashcam footage from a viewer.
A viewer sent us this video after seeing a promotion for our upcoming story about red light safety. As you are about to see, it’s a dangerous high-speed game caught on dashcam video that could’ve gotten someone killed.
Police tonight are reacting to the video and said they are stepping up patrols to keep you safe.
It’s not quite drag racing, but this combination of speed and driving on the wrong side of Parker Street looks like something out of a movie. A Western Mass News viewer sent us the video and the clip opens with text saying it happened last month.
On the double lane street, a driver crosses over the double yellow line to speed past traffic, then a second driver takes it a step further, pulling into the furthest opposite lane, dodging an oncoming car.
By the time we spoke with Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, he had already seen the video too, but re-watching it, he said he continues to feel shock.
“I’m amazed that no one got hurt and they didn’t cause an accident, either colliding into someone going in that far left lane or someone reacting by seeing them and possibly crossing over the double yellow line,” Walsh explained.
We asked about that area in the city and he told us Parker Street is enforced by the police traffic unit more than other streets.
“So if you see in the video there, it’s a 35 mile an hour speed limit. Obviously, those cars are going much faster than that,” Walsh added.
However, he said unless an officer sees that happen, a ticket can’t be issued.
“If there’s video like that, if you don’t see the license plate or in addition to that, see who is actually driving, it’s tough to enforce after the fact,” Walsh noted.
However, he said the Springfield Police Department is planning to increase traffic patrols in the coming weeks as part of a ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign, that’s more officers prepared to put eyes on the road.
“More officers out on the streets in Springfield, who are dedicated to enforcing traffic violations,” Walsh said.
Coming up on Thursday on Eleven@11 on ABC40, we have a closer look at the proposed traffic safety bill that, if passed, could ticket drivers who run red lights.
