WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Unbelievable new video out of West Springfield from the serious crash that took place on Memorial Avenue Thursday evening.
Western Mass News is learning more about the crash and about the actions of employees at a local business nearby.
Four people were sent to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, and West Springfield Police said they have not received any updates on their medical conditions Friday.
However, they said if it wasn't for the actions of the employees at Central Chevrolet, which you’re about to see, the outcome could have been even worse.
“Everybody in here could feel the flames. It was intense. It was like a Universal ride,” witness of the crash Edward O’Grady said.
The employees of Central Chevrolet were front and center to witnessing a serious crash on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield.
The crash involving two cars sent four people to the hospital.
You can see in this video obtained by Western Mass News one car hits the guard rail, flips over, and turns into a huge ball of fire.
But within seconds, you can see people running towards the danger rather than away from it. Dealership employees grabbed fire extinguishers without a moment to spare.
“There were people in the car. Everybody ran over and did their best,” witness of the crash Joe Healy said.
Employee Joe DeLiso, son of a Western Mass News employee, said he and a customer pulled two people out of the burning car.
“We were just trying to get them out. There was one person still stuck in there, and then we were just trying to get the fire out,” DeLiso explained.
[Reporter: Why go in there and try to do the life-saving?]
“It was just the fire was bad, you know, we were right next to fire extinguishers,” DeLiso said.
Having the tools to put out the flames which were hot enough to melt a nearby billboard the group had extinguished much of the fire within minutes.
West Springfield Police said in a statement to Western Mass News in part, quote, “The actions of several Central Chevrolet employees were brave and commendable. There is no doubt they prevented a much worse outcome at the accident scene.”
“Just the right thing to do,” DeLiso said.
Mere yards away from danger, and it’s the kind of experience that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
“I’m going to walk all the way around the dealership and find out where every fire extinguisher is,” O’Grady added.
This all happened down the road from the Big E, and an accident reconstruction team was on scene for hours after the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.