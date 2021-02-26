Northampton dog rescue 022621

Image: Facebook / Northampton Firefighters Local 108

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A dog is safe thanks to the quick actions of Northampton firefighters.

Northampton Police said that emergency crews were called to the Silvio Conte National Wildlife Refuge on Mt. Tom Road around 12:15 p.m. Friday after a dog fell through the ice.

Firefighters headed out onto the ice and into the water and was able to rescue the dog, named Bear, from the water.

Bear has since been reunited with his owner.

"Great teamwork guys!" police added in a Facebook post.

