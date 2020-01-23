AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local video is receiving national attention going viral on social media.
The video itself shows an incident that took place on a PVTA bus shortly before Christmas in Amherst.
It shows a woman making racially-charged remarks on that bus.
You may have seen this video circulating around Christmas, but it appears to be resurfacing just in the last 24 hours.
According to the man who filmed the video, the woman on the bus interrupted a private conversation between two people who weren't speaking English.
What you're about to see was captured as another rider on the bus stepped in to confront the woman.
Woman: "I love every country, but when they come to America, it would be nice if they spoke English. That’s not racist."
Man on bus: "Yes it is."
Western Mass News obtained a copy of this video from a man who says he captured it back on December 23rd while riding a PVTA bus in Amherst.
The person who posted it claimed the woman told two people, who were having a conversation in a different language, to speak English.
In the video, you can hear a man loudly confronting her.
Man on bus: "The United States doesn’t have an official language jack***."
With another rider following suit.
Guy on bus: "Because they’re not talking to you."
Other rider: "Exactly. You should just mind your own business."
The woman appearing combative.
Woman: "So you get to just harass me?"
Guy on bus: "Nobody’s harassing you."
Making a comment that would soon come true.
Woman: "Because I want it to go viral."
Later in the video, you can see the police arrive and escort the woman off the bus.
Officers then asked the riders for their identification.
Western Mass News reached out to Amherst Police, who confirmed they did respond to the Amity Street bus stop on the morning of December 23rd.
They say no arrests were made.
We reached out to the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority.
They say they are aware of an altercation happening on that day and that they are investigating further.
They cited their general rules and possible grounds for suspension, saying in part quote:
"Whenever a racist incident occurs that we are aware of we take appropriate action with the rider in question."
Rider: "God bless you. God bless you."
In the video, other riders thank the man who spoke up.
Rider: "I was born, I grew up here. I spent 50 years in this town. You deserve every bit of respect that I do."
Amherst Police say it's their goal, when they respond to incidents like this, to make sure peace is restored as quickly as possible for the safety of the riders.
