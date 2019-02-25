SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department remains in hot water this week after surveillance video has surfaced showing a school resource officer forcefully detaining a student at Commerce High.
Now, the local NAACP and a city councilor are calling on the mayor to launch an investigation into the department.
After the new charges against officers in the 2015 Nathan Bill's brawl and the D.A reopening an excessive force case from 2017, the Springfield Police Department is struggling with a public perception problem.
A new video from Commerce High brings about new questions of how Springfield Police leadership will handle a reported incident of violence against a teen.
Pressing play on the surveillance video, sent to Western Mass News through Facebook and the local NAACP, provides a minute-long look into the arrest of a Commerce High Student.
"The incident occurred in December, early December," said Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan.
The video shows the student, blurred to protect his identity, turning and saying something in the direction of the school's Quebec resource officer. Whether or not the student was actually addressing the officer is unclear.
However, what happens next appears to show the officer addressing the student.
"The first thing that went through my mind is that I knew it had to be something that was investigated," said acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Because the incident happened months ago, the police department's internal review is almost finished.
"I believe he’s indicated that he’s going to recommend a hearing, so the case will go in front of the civilian review board and they will hear the officer's testimony, witness' testimony, along with the young man involved," Clapprood added.
However, the spokesperson for Springfield Public Schools said that they couldn't wait for that review to be completed.
"Immediately requested, based on viewing the footage, that the officer involved not return to Springfield Public Schools in the capacity of a Quebec officer. I would say this incident is an aberration and not the norm," Cavaan added.
However, city councilor Orlando Ramos said that incidents of reported police misconduct are happening too frequently to be ignored. He's now called for a full audit into the police department, involving new accountability, framework, and an examination of the department's culture.
"It seems that both officers were provoked, but I have always maintained about avoiding confrontation and de-escalation tactics that our officers have," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
This video is just the latest where the public can press play and examine an act of reported violence.
The alleged excessive force case against Jerry Bellamy was reopened because the D.A. was given access to this surveillance footage from outside the Springfield Police.
However, Springfield Police maintain that a video isn't worth a thousand words, when it comes to the big picture.
"Obviously, the more you look at a case, that one snippet of video may not be entirely accurate of the situation, what was said from other angles," Clapprood noted.
Police told us the student in this video was charged in juvenile court, but could not say what counts he's facing due to his age.
Police also said that me the school resource officer has been moved to a different sector of the department.
