Retired MGM Springfield K-9 Randal has officially been reunited with his former partner. (Video provided by MGM Springfield)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Retired MGM Springfield K-9 Randal has officially been reunited with his former partner.

On Friday, the casino held a retirement party for the five-year-old yellow lab.

MGM Springfield told us Wednesday that Randal was reunited with retired MGM K-9 Officer John Slepchuk on Tuesday on the beach in Virginia.

Slepchuk, who now lives in Florida, drove to meet MGM Springfield Officer Amanda Antaya at Virginia Beach.

We're told ever since Slepchuk retired and moved down south last fall, the Labrador retriever hadn’t quite been himself, but this relocation should help.

Slepchuk has officially adopted his former four-legged partner and the pair seems to be happy as ever.

