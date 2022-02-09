SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Retired MGM Springfield K-9 Randal has officially been reunited with his former partner.
On Friday, the casino held a retirement party for the five-year-old yellow lab.
MGM Springfield told us Wednesday that Randal was reunited with retired MGM K-9 Officer John Slepchuk on Tuesday on the beach in Virginia.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—A retirement party was held Friday at MGM Springfield for securi…
Slepchuk, who now lives in Florida, drove to meet MGM Springfield Officer Amanda Antaya at Virginia Beach.
We're told ever since Slepchuk retired and moved down south last fall, the Labrador retriever hadn’t quite been himself, but this relocation should help.
Slepchuk has officially adopted his former four-legged partner and the pair seems to be happy as ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.