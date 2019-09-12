WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A person caught on camera abandoning a dog in West Springfield has many people concerned.
It is a shocking video that was captured by a surveillance camera at a business just off Union Street on Tuesday.
In a video shared with Western Mass News, you can see a car drive up in a business parking lot.
The driver goes to the back of the car and pops the trunk.
Then, you can see a small dog running around the car.
After stopping briefly, the car takes off, leaving the dog behind.
Western Mass News spoke with the business owner, who did not want to go on camera.
She tells Western Mass News she was shocked to see something like that.
"The dog was chasing the car so the dog new that guy i don’t know if it was the owner but the dog new it and he wanted to get back in that car. Don’t dump the dogs please do not dump dogs this dog almost got hit a couple of times," the business owner tells us.
A second video on Union Street shows the dog wandering around in front of the store.
West Springfield Police tells Western Mass News the dog was picked up by animal control and is safe.
The incident is under investigation.
