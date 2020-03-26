SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's an uplifting story out of Southampton, where teachers from the William E. Norris School held a parade of sorts to cheer up their students.
About 50 or so teachers and staff members decorated their cars and made signs to parade around the bus routes in town.
They wanted to let the students know they are missed.
"Just to connect with them. It's hard to be away from them we got very little notice that this would be happening," said Norris School music teacher Diane Scott.
Students lined different sidewalks in town to a catch a glimpse of their teachers driving by.
Some even made signs to let them know they missed their teachers as well.
Organizers said they got the idea from similar parades in other parts of the country.
