SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several Springfield police officers are being credited with helping save the life of a three month old boy.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a Mason Square home around 11 a.m. on April 20 for a report of a baby boy who was not breathing. When police arrived, they were led upstairs to find the mother performing CPR and the baby motionless and his skin appearing blue in color.
The officers - Officer Josue Cruz, Officer Luis Delgado, and Officer Francisco Luna - took over and began performing CPR and providing oxygen.
"After performing CPR for more than three minutes the baby regained consciousness and began to breathe on his own," Walsh explained.
The mother and the child, whom Springfield Police are not identifying, were taken to Baystate Medical Center's pediatric unit for further treatment. During a follow-up, the mother told police that the baby was doing well.
On Thursday, May 13, the mother asked to meet with the officers and thank them in person. At that meeting, she also viewed the video from the officer's body-worn camera and agreed to releasing a redacted version of that video, which appears below.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood added in a statement, “Watching the video, even though I know the positive end result, still gives me goosebumps. These officers performed admirably in an incredibly stressful situation. I am so proud of them knowing that their actions helped prevent a tragedy and credit to Mom who did everything right."
