(AP) -- Actor Steve Carell has given a special thank you to frontline medical workers battling the coronavirus pandemic at the Massachusetts hospital where he was born.
In the video posted last week, the star of “The Office” said he was born at Emerson Hospital in Concord in 1962 and his mother was a nurse there for more than 30 years.
“I have great memories of being incredibly sick there," he said.
Emerson has treated 38 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to state Department of Health records released Sunday.
“I just want to say thank you folks for everything you're doing. It's greatly appreciated. Keep up the good work," Carell said in the video.
