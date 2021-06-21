SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is under arrest after allegedly pointing a gun at police officers and bystanders along a city street over the weekend.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 0-100 block of High Street for a ShotSpotter activation that indicated that five rounds had been fired.
The city's Real-Time Analysis Center was able to spot the suspect, 43-year-old Jose Montanez of Springfield, shortly after the report came in and before officers arrived on-scene. Operators in the center were able to communicate with responding officers as to Montanez's location.
Police arrived and Montanez began fleeing the area while allegedly pointing a gun in the area of police officers and bystanders. Walsh noted that officers were able to see that the gun's slide was locked in the rear position, which usually indicates the gun is out of ammunition or not able to fire unless the slide is moved forward.
At one point, Montanez puts the gun down, but then picks it back up and continues to flee. Investigators were also able to see that Montanez also reportedly had another magazine of ammunition in his waistband.
Montanez continued to flee and went out of view of the Real-Time Analysis Center's camera. He then allegedly ran toward the High School of Commerce and threw the gun onto school property before being taken into custody without incident.
The gun, which was reported stolen out of Ludlow, was recovered, as well as a magazine of ammunition from the suspect's waistband.
Shell casings were found at the scene. No injuries or property damage was reported.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement:
“The outcome of this call is a huge credit to all of the officers on scene who showed incredible and courageous restraint in this situation, and, due to their keen observation during a fast-moving incident, were able to avoid an officer-involved-shooting. Reloading or moving the slide forward only takes a moment and likely would have had a much different end result."
"The brazen actions of this suspect put in jeopardy the lives of our officers, several bystanders and himself and is an example of some of the most unpredictable, volatile and dangerous calls our officers respond to. This situation could have changed at any moment, and we are fortunate it ended as it did.”
Montanez, who is reportedly well-known to police, is expected to be arraigned on Monday on several charges including disturbing the peace, receiving stolen property, and seven gun-related charges
Walsh added that the officers involved in the call will undergo a departmental debriefing and the department will provide "any support that they need after being involved in such a traumatic incident."
