FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 104th Fighter Wing out of Barnes performed a flyover at the New England Patriots playoff game Sunday!
The Patriots VS. Chargers game kicked off at 1 p.m. on CBS3.
Barnes Air National Guard Base out of Westfield reported Sunday that they would be performing the F-15 Eagle flyover during the opening ceremony.
The F-15 Eagles flew in formation...it's a performance the 104th Fighter Wing does during special events as a way to help train pilots and ground crews.
This video was taken at Gillette Stadium courtesy Chris Quaranta who captured the flyover. Thank you Chris for sending us the video to shareit@westernmassnews.com so everyone could see it!
The New England Patriots did take the win Sunday 41 - 28 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Their next game is against the Kansas City Chief at the NFL Conference Championships on Sunday, January 20th at 6:30 p.m. only on CBS3!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.