WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday, family, friends, and fellow first responders will gather to remember fallen Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy.
Roy died while fighting a fire last Sunday in Worcester.
Shortly after the incident, Sean Doherty with Worcester EMS posted a poetic tribute to Roy.
Since being posted on December 9, Doherty's poem has been shared nearly 11,000 times and garnered over 17,000 reactions on Facebook.
The full text of the poem and the original Facebook post can be found here.
A memorial fund has been set up for Roy's daughter, Ava. Checks can be made out payable to "The Ava Roy Fund" and mailed to:
- Worcester Fire Department Credit Union
- 34 Glennie Street
- Worcester, MA 01605
