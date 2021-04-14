(WGGB/WSHM) – Two brothers from Connecticut are under arrest after failing to stop for troopers in Massachusetts yesterday.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a trooper was watching traffic along I-84 in Sturbridge around noon on Tuesday when he saw a sedan passed by with no front license plate and then entered traffic to try and catch up to the vehicle.
As they approached Exit 3 on I-84, the car reportedly made a sudden lane change, cut off other motorists, and got off the highway. The trooper then saw the vehicle make an illegal U-turn to get back onto I-84 east and turned on his lights and siren to try and stop the vehicle.
The trooper then alerted all area cruisers that he was in pursuit, during which he reportedly saw the two people in the front seat swap positions while the car was still moving.
The pursuit was called off a short time later, at which time the Mass. State Police Air Wing alerted troopers that they had view of the vehicle from the air.
“While Air 5 was observing the Acura from a distance the operator continued to disobey traffic laws with no cruisers in pursuit. However, the vehicle eventually stopped and all parties exited surrendering to the Air Wing,” Procopio explained.
Police arrived and arrested 25-year-old Oscar Santiago of Hartford, CT and 25-year-old Omar Santiago of New Britain, CT on several motor vehicle related charges.
A third person inside the vehicle was released at the scene without charges.
